Tensions flare at key RGP meet as rift persists

NT Reporter

Panaji

Internal differences within the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) remained unresolved on Saturday despite party MLA Viresh Borkar attending a meeting convened by the party’s Core Executive Committee (CEC) and submitting his clarification on allegations of anti-party activities and other issues.

Sources said that no final consensus was reached during the meeting to bridge the gap between the rival factions within the party.

The meeting witnessed tense moments, with heated arguments between RGP treasurer Ajay Kholkar and MLA Borkar over issues concerning functioning of the party. Speaking to media after the meeting, Borkar said that he had presented all clarifications sought by the CEC and also submitted a written explanation on the matters raised against him.

“I have given all the clarifications before the Core Executive Committee and also submitted my written submission,” Borkar said. The MLA further said that he had raised several concerns and issues that party members had brought to his notice over a period of time. According to him, these matters also need to be addressed in the larger interest of the organisation.

Borkar emphasised that RGP should remain united for the sake of Goa and expressed hope that the ongoing differences would be resolved at the earliest. “Whatever has happened in the past should be resolved soon,” he said.

The meeting was convened to discuss various party affairs, including allegations of anti-party activities, disciplinary issues and matters related to the party’s leadership.

However, with no concrete resolution emerging from the discussions, uncertainty continues over the future course of action. Party leaders are expected to deliberate further on the issues before arriving at any final decision.

Meanwhile, Kholkar described the meeting as positive and constructive. He claimed that discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere despite differences and said the party leadership was committed to finding a way forward.

“We have come out of the meeting with positive discussions. The party will not be dissolved,” Kholkar asserted. He further stated that the dialogue process would continue in the coming days to address the concerns raised by various stakeholders within the organisation and work towards restoring unity.