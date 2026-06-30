Goa saw 46 road fatalities in April and May: Govt data

Panaji: Goa recorded 459 road accidents in April and May 2026, resulting in 46 deaths and injuries to 243 people, indicating a worrying rise in overall crashes and serious injuries.

Although fatalities declined marginally in May, the Directorate of Transport data point to the continuing vulnerability of two-wheeler users.

The state reported 217 accidents in April, while May saw 242, marking an increase of 25 cases or 11.5 per cent. Fatal accidents, however, declined slightly from 23 in April to 22 in May, while the death toll dropped from 24 to 22.

Despite this marginal improvement, the two-month period still claimed 46 lives, averaging nearly one death every 1.3 days.

A sharper increase was observed in serious accidents, which more than doubled from 17 in April to 35 in May, representing a rise of nearly 106 per cent. Consequently, the number of grievously injured persons increased from 22 to 45, an increase of 104.5 per cent. Minor accidents, however, fell from 58 in April to 37 in May, a decline of 36.2 per cent, while non-injury accidents increased by 24.4 per cent, from 119 to 148.

The data also highlights changing regional trends. South Goa accounted for 14 of the 23 fatal accidents in April, but North Goa emerged as the more accident-prone district in May with 15 of the state’s 22 fatal crashes.

Two-wheeler users continued to bear the highest burden of road fatalities. Riders accounted for 29 of the 46 deaths, or about 63 per cent of all fatalities. Including four pillion riders, two-wheeler occupants represented nearly 72 per cent of all lives lost during the two months.

Pedestrian fatalities also rose from one in April to seven in May, indicating growing risks for those on foot. Passenger deaths remained comparatively low at two, while one fatality fell under the ‘other’ category.