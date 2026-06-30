GCZMA tightens beach wedding norms

‘No blanket nod for events within buffer zone of sand dunes and turtle nesting sites’

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji : Taking a serious note of alleged violations involving beach wedding events in ecologically sensitive coastal areas, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has decided against granting any blanket permission for such events within the buffer zone of sand dunes and turtle nesting habitats.

The authority has said all future online applications for beach weddings will be considered only on a case-to-case basis, which will have to be submitted at least one month in advance for detailed scrutiny. The applications will considered only if the site is located beyond the buffer zones of protected turtle nesting habitats and sand dunes.

The GCZMA said beach wedding applications will continue to be processed individually by the member secretary through the online system, subject to compliance with prescribed conditions and payment of fees.

The decision followed an inspection of a proposal submitted by Riva Beach Resort, Mandrem, seeking permission to conduct daytime beach weddings beyond the designated turtle nesting area. The inspection was carried out on May 5 by GCZMA expert member Harshada S Gauns along with officials of the Forest Department and the GCZMA field survey team.

According to the inspection report, the proposed event site is located at Junaswada, Mandrem, adjoining a creek. The site lies approximately 31 metres from the high tide line and around 54 metres from a designated turtle nesting site. The team found that the area falls within CRZ-III and is entirely covered by sand dunes classified as CRZ-IA.

This makes it an ecologically fragile zone protected under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011.

During the inspection, officials recorded GPS coordinates and observed that the proposed wooden stage measuring five by five metres was planned directly on the sand dunes.

The report noted that a significant portion of the dune system had already been flattened and converted into a volleyball court. Forest Department officials also informed the inspection team that multiple complaints had been received against the resort and neighbouring establishments regarding late-night beach events, excessive noise, lighting and other activities allegedly disturbing turtle nesting sites and violating silence zone norms.

“The project proponent has been strictly directed to relocate the event site away from the designated turtle nesting area and maintain the prescribed setback from the sand dunes,” the inspection report said.

The proposal submitted by the applicant did not specify seating arrangements or other temporary infrastructure required for the event, while the proposed location itself continued to fall entirely within the protected sand dune area.

Referring to the CRZ Notification, 2011, the inspection team pointed out that flattening or altering sand dunes, extracting sand, or undertaking developmental activities in notified turtle nesting beaches is prohibited. The report warned that activities associated with beach weddings—including trampling of dunes, loud music, large gatherings, artificial lighting and improper disposal of waste—could damage the fragile dune ecosystem, disturb turtle nesting habitats and adversely affect the marine environment.

Based on these findings, the inspection team recommended that permission for the proposed event should not be granted. It further observed that Riva Beach Resort had allegedly undertaken unauthorised alteration of sand dunes by flattening portions of them for a volleyball court and for conducting late-night wedding events, significantly disturbing the natural terrain.

The report also brought to the authority’s notice a suo motu case concerning a wedding allegedly celebrated on January 23, 2026, without obtaining mandatory approvals from the GCZMA and other government authorities. It recommended seeking legal opinion for further action in that matter.