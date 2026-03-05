Goans in Gulf need not panic: NRI Commissioner

NT Reporter

Panaji

Amid the deepening crisis in Middle East in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran war, Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar said that many Goans who are stranded in the Gulf countries are in regular contact with the authorities and there was no need for them to panic at this juncture.

Interacting with media on Wednesday, Sawaikar said that Goans who are in the Middle East countries are regularly contacting the authorities through the Commission for NRI Affairs.

Stating that some flights are operating to bring back Indian citizens, he said, “Currently, no flights are being operated from the war-affected countries.

As the situation normalises, the special flights to bring back our people from the Gulf countries will be scheduled.”