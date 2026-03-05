‘30% drop in funds defrauded through Goa cyber crimes’

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa has seen a 30% drop in the total defrauded funds reported in various cyber crimes in the last two months compared to the corresponding period last year, said state’s Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Gupta.

Stating that this has been achieved due to the awareness created, Gupta said that, Goa police has frozen 29% of the money defrauded through cyber crimes in the last two months, amounting to Rs 3.61 crore.

“Goa has achieved the first rank in India in terms of freezing of the fraud amount through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said Gupta during a press briefing at the cyber crime police station in Ribandar on Wednesday.

“Whenever any cyber fraud is reported through 1930 Cyber Helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in), the money trail is analysed through the system and promptly followed up by Goa cyber cell staff with the nodal officers of various banks and financial intermediaries,” he said.

Gupta said that Goa police has frozen 43% of the funds defrauded in February 2026.

“Citizens are becoming aware about cyber frauds and are not falling prey to the cyber criminals easily. Even in the cases wherein the citizens become victims, they promptly call 1930 and receive immediate assistance from the cyber cell,” Gupta said.

Attributing the high lien percentage to “the state’s reliable and responsive cloud-based 1930 helpline centre where all calls for assistance are answered by dedicated staff,” Gupta said, “The cloud-based telephony system ensures 100% uptime and scalability in case of increased call volume. Moreover, all calls received at the helpline are monitored by senior officers to ensure quality control and empathetic response.”

The Cyber Crime SP advised the victims to promptly approach the courts concerned to obtain orders for restoration of the defrauded money into their accounts. “Investigating officers have been instructed to assist the victims in filing the necessary petitions before the appropriate courts,” Gupta said.

Responding to a question on nabbing the cyber crime masterminds, Gupta said that they did arrest some in the past. He further said that, however, “in many cases, we have seen that they are already out of India”.

“Only one person makes multiple calls. Many calls originate from outside India from countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia where ‘scam’ compounds exist. So the work is going on at the international level. And recently, if you see, 5,000 to 6,000 such people were brought back to India. The fraudsters are also Indians,” said Gupta.