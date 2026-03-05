‘Government will try to present people-friendly budget’

NT Reporter

Panaji

Stating that the government will try to present a people-friendly budget for the financial year 2026-27, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already given its suggestions.

Speaking to media after attending a core committee meeting of the state BJP, Sawant said, “We have been seeking suggestions from the general public for the budget. The party’s core committee has also given its inputs. We will try to present a people-friendly budget.”

As Finance Minister, Sawant will present the annual budget in the Goa legislative assembly on March 6.

Sawant said the core committee discussed various issues such as the ensuing Ponda bypoll, general election to the Corporation of the City of Panaji, scheduled to be held on March 11, 2026, and strengthening the party organisation.

It is learnt that the core committee members have provided some suggestions to finalise the floor management strategy to counter the Opposition during the budget session.

Bharatiya Janata Party has become cautious following various agitations in the state including the demand to repeal Section 39(A) of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act. People have been agitating against Section 39(A) of the TCP Act, as it allows mass conversion of agricultural land and no development zones.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that he has convened a meeting of 35 tourist taxi associations on Thursday at 11 am at the Mantralaya.

“We have prepared a draft of the digital taxi policy. We want to take the views of all the taxi associations before finalising the policy. They had actually agreed to it, but before launching the policy, we want to take all the stakeholders into confidence once again,” he said.