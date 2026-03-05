Poll deal: DMK allots 28 Assembly seats to Cong

PTI

Chennai

Allies DMK and Congress sealed their seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Wednesday, effectively putting to rest speculations that questioned the continuance of their alliance as power-sharing demand by some in the national party had threatened to derail ties.

After rounds of negotiations, the DMK allotted 28 Assembly seats to Congress for the forthcoming Assembly polls and one Rajya Sabha seat for the March 16 biennial election. The re-affirming of ties also came at a time when there were intense speculations of Congress considering a poll alliance with actor Vijay’s TVK, even as the latter had sent out feelers to the national party.

DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai formalised the seat-sharing deal at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Senior leaders, including AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, DMK leaders TR Baalu and Kanimozhi among others were present.

Selvaperunthagai expressed satisfaction and happiness over the seat-sharing deal.

While the alliance which was under strains over demands for higher seats, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram along with Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday held negotiations with DMK top brass at Anna Arivalayam.

In his brief interaction with reporters, Selvaperunthagai said, “Today, Congress and the DMK finalised the seat-sharing deal. We have been allotted 28 Assembly constituencies and 1 Rajya Sabha seat.”

Asked whether there was a delay on signing the pact, he replied in the negative.

“Right decision has been taken at the right time by the AICC and DMK. Based on the guidance, we have signed the deal. We are very happy and satisfied” he said.

Selvaperunthagai and Chodankar parried questions on power-sharing.

On seat sharing talks in Puducherry, Chodankar said, the preliminary talks have already began.

“We are just waiting for the official announcement,” he said.

While the leaders of the two parties had put up a show of cordiality in the recent days, Congress’ reported insistence on higher allocation of seats and the power-sharing demand by a section of senior functionaries, including its Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore, did not go down well with DMK, which made it clear that accommodating allies in cabinet was not possible.

The power-sharing debate witnessed some heated exchange of words between some Congress and DMK leaders, even as the Dravidian party held its ground against sharing power.

To a query, the TNCC chief said, party high command will announce the Rajya Sabha candidate very soon.