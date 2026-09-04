Goans to get Rs 3K for 3 LPG cylinders yearly

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state government will launch the Goa Ujwala Yojana on September 5, providing the equivalent cost of three domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders annually through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) consumers in the state. The scheme will have no income limit.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during a press conference, said that a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made under the Directorate of Civil Supplies for implementing the scheme, with Rs 3,000 to be credited directly to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

“All the beneficiaries will receive money directly in their bank accounts,” he said, pointing out that although there is no income limit for availing the scheme, the benefit will be restricted to one domestic connection per household.

The current beneficiaries of the Griha Aadhaar as well as Dayanand Social Security Yojana can apply with the prescribed form and bank passbook, while a separate form will be available for open-category applicants.

It was informed that the open-category applicants need to submit photocopies of their LPG/PNG connection, Aadhaar card, bank passbook and EPIC card.

Sawant said that the forms will be available at the local panchayats, municipal bodies and with all the MLAs, while the same can be filled and submitted at the concerned village panchayat or municipal body. “It is a simple form, with no affidavit or additional certificate required,” he said.

The government expects the first payments to reach the accounts of the beneficiaries by September 9 or 10.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that the department of archaeology, along with the Shri Saptakoteshwar Koti Tirth Restoration Committee, will organise Udakshanti and Mandovi Pujan at Shri Saptakoteshwar and Shri Koti Tirth Sthan, Divar, on September 4.