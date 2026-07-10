Govt to issue mandatory ‘fish seller cards’ to keep trade in Goan hands

Panaji: To protect Goan identity in the fishing trade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the fisheries department will issue mandatory ‘fish seller cards’ to traditional fishermen.

Sawant said only those possessing these cards will be allowed to sell fish in markets and villages, adding that a 15-year residence certificate will be compulsory to obtain the card.

Referring to the flourishing trade, Sawant said that it is currently 100% under the control of locals. He warned fishermen against hiring non-residents to cut or sell fish, cautioning that this practice could eventually allow non-Goans to take over the business.

Speaking at the National Fish Farmers Day 2026 programme in the city, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions and urged vendors not to sell fish along roadsides.

Emphasising blue economy, Sawant urged the next generation of traditional fishing families to expand their businesses by adopting aquaculture, which, he said, would increase profit margins.

He also encouraged practices such as traditional marine fishing, aquaculture and scientific fish farming.

“To regulate trade and protect local vendors, the government is making the cards compulsory for traditional fishermen who sell fish. Only those possessing these cards will be permitted to sell fish in municipal or panchayat markets,” Sawant said, adding that instructions have been issued to take action against those operating without them.

He also urged vendors not to sublet their designated market spots to non-Goans, stating, “There is money in this business and it should remain with Goans.”

Complimenting women from the fishing community, Sawant said that around 80% of the fish-selling business is managed by women. He praised the fishing community for being independent “job creators” rather than relying on the government for employment.

The CM further said that the issue pertaining to the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Captain of Ports to the ‘Harkar’ community has been resolved, and the necessary certificates will be issued to its approximately 150 active members.

Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar and senior government officials were also present at the event. During the programme, Sawant launched a financial assistance scheme for setting up mud crab culture units in Goa, alongside a revised financial assistance scheme for fish vendors to promote scientific aquaculture, value addition and sustainable livelihoods.

He also handed over sanction letters and various benefits to over 500 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and state government schemes.

Sawant reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering traditional fishermen through fish seller cards, modern infrastructure, better market access and new opportunities in crab farming, ornamental fisheries, shellfish culture and aquaculture.