In a first, Goa launches 10-year policy for life-course immunisation

Panaji: The state on Wednesday launched its policy for life-course Immunisation 2026-2036 along with operational guidelines, with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane saying the policy would extend the focus of vaccination beyond childhood to people across different stages of life.

“Goa is the first state in the country to come forward with a comprehensive policy for life-course immunisation,” said Rane, speaking at a function organised by the Directorate of Health Services at Panaji to launch the policy.

He said increasing life expectancy and the growing number of people living with chronic diseases meant that vaccination could no longer be viewed as a childhood-only intervention.

With healthcare facilities increasingly treating people with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, kidney disease, cancer and multiple long-term conditions, he said the immunisation approach would therefore be based on risk, evidence and clinical need.

“The vaccination requirements of a healthy young adult, an elderly person and patients with conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease, cancer or kidney disease can differ,” Rane said.

He said India had made progress in protecting children against vaccine-preventable diseases, but healthcare needs were changing as people lived longer and the burden of chronic diseases increased.

Rane said Goa had health institutions, clinicians and a healthcare system capable of implementing new approaches, and that policymakers, doctors, programme officials, researchers and communities could work together on preventive healthcare.

Health Secretary Yatindra Maralkar said the policy marked a step towards strengthening preventive healthcare in the state.

“The policy has been framed in view of Goa’s changing demographic and epidemiological profile and the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory illnesses,” said Maralkar.

Cancer hospital project being pursued, talks on with Tata: Rane

Panaji: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said the proposed cancer hospital in Goa was being actively pursued, with discussions underway with Tata Memorial Centre, which has been associated with the initiative.

“We are after it. It is a once in a lifetime project. It has been given to us by the Prime Minister. There is already a tie-up with Tata Memorial and meetings are being held,” Rane told reporters.

He said various committees would be constituted to fast-track the project and ensure that the proposed hospital came up at the earliest.

Rane said the need for a dedicated cancer hospital in Goa had become more pressing with the increasing number of cancer cases in the state.

The proposed facility, he said, would create the necessary infrastructure for cancer treatment within Goa and reduce the need for patients to travel to Mumbai for specialised care.

“People of the state require this hospital given the fact that cancer cases are increasing. An infrastructure would be created so that people will not have to travel to Mumbai,” he said.

However, when asked about the timeline for completion of the hospital, he said he would brief the media separately on the details.