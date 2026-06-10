Kala Academy to shut down from August for repair work

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Kala Academy Complex, the premier art and culture institution in the state, will be shut down from August 1 for additional repair works.

Kala Academy Task Force has decided to close the art and culture complex from August 1 for further repairs following an assessment report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, which has identified 18 major defects in the renovation work.

The report had highlighted several structural and technical shortcomings in the previous renovation work, raising concerns about the quality of the project. The report, after a September 2025 inspection, found incomplete structural works, cracks in the building and water leakage.

Vijay Kenkre, the renowned theatre artiste, heads the Task

Force committee.

The committee has demanded accountability from the contractor responsible for the faulty work, alleging that nearly 80% of the project expenditure was wasted. It has further recommended that the government recover the costs incurred due to the alleged deficiencies in works.

The closure of the complex is expected to allow authorities to undertake corrective measures and address the issues highlighted by the expert assessment team. The additional repair works will be undertaken by the public works department under the supervision of IIT-Madras and the Charles Correa Foundation (CCF).

The Task Force members said that initially the repairs to the main auditorium will be taken up. “However, discussion on renovation of the Open Air Auditorium of the Kala Academy Complex is still pending, with no final decision taken so far,” they said, adding that the matter is expected to be deliberated upon during future meetings of the Task Force with concerned government departments.

Meanwhile, various classes and training activities currently being conducted at Kala Academy will continue as usual despite the repair works.