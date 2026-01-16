Khaunte denies real estate interests in Unity Mall, slams ‘political narrative’

Panaji : Stating that a new political narrative is now being built around the Unity Mall project, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said that certain individuals are attempting to take advantage of the situation by making unfounded allegations.

Responding to claims regarding personal real estate interests in the project area, Khaunte categorically denied the allegations.

“If anyone claims that I own real estate in the project area, I challenge them to substantiate it. If such property exists, they are free to take half of it, and the remaining can be made available for locals of Chimbel,” he said, asserting that the claims being made are baseless. “There can be thousand lies but there is only one truth”, he said.

Khaunte urged that the discourse move away from false narratives and focus instead on Goa’s future and development priorities. He said the Unity Mall project was conceived in the interest of local residents of Chimbel as well as the overall development of the sate.

“This project is for the benefit of the people of Chimbel and for Goa. Instead of spreading misinformation we should focus on development that serves the larger public interest,” he said adding that detailed reply was given by him in the assembly two days ago.

Will seek legal opinion on order quashing licence for Unity Mall project, says Sawant

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, said that he will seek legal opinion on the order of the North Goa Principal District and Sessions Court quashing and setting aside the construction licence issued to Goa Tourism Development Corporation for the Unity Mall project in Chimbel.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao sought to know if the State Government would challenge the order it in the Court and it is the demand of the Chimbel villagers that the court order should not be challenged.

“We have already started a dialogue with them yesterday. We have spoken different things with them. Let any four persons among them come for discussion today. We are open for discussion and they should not protest,” Sawant said.

The Opposition also rushed to the well of the House after the Question Hour over Goa Police using jammers to stop the live telecast of the protest by Chimbel villagers over the proposed Unity Mall.