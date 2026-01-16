India make light work of USA

5-star Henil fires them to 6-wicket win in rain-hit opener

Bulawayo: Henil Patel led a ruthless bowling display with an excellent five-wicket haul, setting up India’s six-wicket victory over USA in their rain-hit ICC Under-19 World Cup opener here on Thursday.

The right-arm seamer finished with figures of 5/16 from seven overs with one maiden, ripping through the USA middle-order after India opted to bowl under overcast conditions. The USA were bundled out for a meagre 107 in 35.2 overs.

India’s target was revised to 96 in 37 overs after rain interrupted proceedings with the total reading 21 for one in four overs.

Abhigyan Kundu (42 not out off 41 balls) then saw the team home with 118 balls to spare under the DLS method.

India’s chase resumed after multiple rain delays but began shakily as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell early, bowled by Ritvik Appidi. Skipper Ayush Mhatre showed early intent before another interruption altered the

DLS equation significantly. After the restart, India briefly lost momentum with quick wickets of Mhatre, Vedant Trivedi and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, but Kundu held firm to guide the side home comfortably.