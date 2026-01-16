Dempo SC move to top of table

Swavel Furtado’s brace seals them a 3-1 win; SC Goa beat GASC 3-2

Nagoa/ Mapusa: Swavel Furtado’s brace ensured Dempo SC moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Pax of Nagoa SC in the Goa Professional League at Nagoa.

Dempo made a sharp start and opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Murphy Fernandes slid a perfectly weighted through ball into Swavel Furtado’s path. The forward drove into the box and finished clinically to put the visitors in front.

Pax of Nagoa responded well and pulled level in the 28th minute through Stephen Satarkar to restore parity.

Dempo, however, went ahead again when Arnold Oliveira took a quick free-kick and floated a ball into the danger area for Salgeo Dias, who met it with a sweet half-volley to make it 2-1.

The result was sealed in the 81st minute when Swavel completed his brace after dispossessing a Nagoa midfielder and unleashing a long-range strike.

In another match, Sporting Clube de Goa held off Guardian Angel SC 3-2 at Duler Stadium, Mapusa.

Guardian Angel struck first in the 35th minute through Pratamesh Gaonkar, who capitalised on a defensive mix-up after Dhiraj Chouhan’s backpass caught goalkeeper Abhimanyu Singh out of position, before rounding defenders and finishing.

Sporting responded in the 50th minute when Ivon Costa won possession at the edge of the box and curled in the equaliser. The comeback continued as Aaron Barreto released Samuel Costa with a through ball, and the forward slotted home to make it 2-1.

Ivon then turned provider, setting up Doyal Alves for a close-range finish to extend Sporting’s lead. Guardian Angel pulled one back late as Moises D’sa’s long ball found Cyril Dias, who smashed in a half-volley off the woodwork, but Sporting held firm for the win.