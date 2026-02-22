India clinch historic win

PTI

Adelaide

An entertaining century partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues powered India to a 17-run win over Australia in the third and final Women’s T20I here on Saturday, sealing their first bilateral T20I series triumph against the formidable rivals in a decade.

Mandhana smashed 82 off 55 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues struck 59 off 46 deliveries as the two senior batters stitched a commanding 121-run stand to propel India to 176 for six after electing to bat.

India’s bowlers then seized control as young spinner Shreyanka Patil (3/22) and pace spearhead Renuka Singh (1/29) ripped through the top order to leave Australia reeling at 32 for 3. The early strikes set the tone for a dominant display as India eventually restricted hosts to 159 for 9 to seal a T20I series 2-1.

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani (3/32) underlined her credentials, claiming three crucial wickets to play a pivotal role in cementing India’s historic victory.