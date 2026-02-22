Tilak, Surya to face SA test

PTI

Ahmedabad

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma’s rejigged philosophy of dropping anchor rather than going for big strokes will be tested by a quality South African side that seems ready to find chinks in the Indian armour during their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Proteas team boasts of a formidable bowling line-up comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram and the defending champions will be mindful of the challenge.

The two teams would be playing for the sixth time in the last two months and it remains to be seen for which side the familiarity works better. India have not exactly been asked probing questions at the group league stage but the home favourites are well aware that their batting has left a lot to be desired.

Save for opener Ishan Kishan (two fifties and Strike Rate of 202), the other three batters in the top four haven’t exactly set the stage on fire till now.