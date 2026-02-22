Goa’s final poll roll out, 1.27 lakh names dropped

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the final electoral roll for Goa after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with a net deletion of 1,27,468 voters. The total number of voters in the state now stands at 10,57,566.

According to the data released by ECI, 5,11,436 voters comprise males, while 5,46,121 are females with nine third gender voters. The final figure shows a net decrease of 27,426 voters (-2.53%) when compared to the draft roll published on December 16, 2025, which had recorded

10,84,992 electors.

Briefing the media on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Goa Sanjay Goel said that 12,166 new electors were added, 3,812 names were deleted and 35,780 names were marked as ineligible after the SIR exercise undertaken in the state.

A total of 11,85,034 enumeration forms were printed and distributed across the state and of these, 10,84,992 forms (91.56%) were received back, the CEO said. However, 1,00,042 forms (8.44%) were not returned and these were listed under ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead

and Duplicate).

These include 25,574 as dead, 29,729 marked as absent/untraceable, 40,469 as permanently shifted and 1,997 marked as already registered elsewhere, while others were 2,273.

The percentage of young voters aged 18-19 years has increased to 0.89% in the final roll compared to 0.57% in the draft roll. The gender ratio in the final roll stands at 1,068 female voters per 1,000 male voters, reflecting a higher number of women voters in the state.

Of the 10,84,992 voters in the draft roll, 83.19% were self or family mapped, while 16.81% remained unmapped. The officials also identified 58,923 cases of logical discrepancies during verification. These included mismatch in parents’ names, unusual age differences between family members and other data-related issues, which were reviewed during the revision process.

Goel said that following rationalisation, Goa now has a total of 1,731 polling stations across the state.

The CEO said that in case any person is aggrieved with the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer, then he/she may file a first appeal before the District Magistrate within 15 days of the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer, and second appeal before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the decision of the District Magistrate.

As per the final roll, there are 301 service electors.