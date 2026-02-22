Centre weighs impact of US Supreme Court verdict on tariffs

PTI

New Delhi

The Indian government is studying the developments on the US tariffs and their implications, the Commerce Ministry said

on Saturday.

“We have noted the US Supreme Court judgment on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference

in this regard. Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications,” the

ministry said.

In a major setback to Trump’s pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict written by Chief Justice

John Roberts, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the President on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the

sweeping levies.

Later, Trump’s proclamation, dated February 20, said: “I impose, for a period of 150 days, a temporary import surcharge of 10% ad valorem on articles imported into the United States, effective

February 24, 2026.”

The US had imposed a reciprocal tariff of 25% on India in August. Later, an additional 25% was imposed for buying Russian crude oil, taking the total tariffs on India to 50%.

Earlier this month, both countries agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington will cut down the tariffs to 18%. So far, the punitive 25% has been removed. The remaining 25% exists.

After the proclamation, the tariffs on Indian goods will now be 10%. The 10% levy is over and above the existing MFN or import duties in the US.