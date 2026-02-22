Non-stop surveillance in Indian Ocean Region a challenge: Navy Chief

NT Reporter

Panaji

Stating that continuous surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to stop nefarious activities is a major challenge, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi on Saturday said the Indian Navy is working to develop real time exchange of intelligence based on which necessary action can be taken.

“Indian Ocean, though being the third largest, it’s a huge area. And to have persistent surveillance is a challenge for any individual navy. All across, at all times, 24×7,” said Admiral Tripathi during a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) 2026, which was held for the first time at the Chola building at Naval War College, INS Mandovi, Verem.

“At particular times, particular junctions, particular areas, it is possible for a country like us which has got sufficient resources to do it. But to do it consistently all the time in every part of (IOR) is a huge challenge,” said the Admiral adding that, “therefore, it has to be based on information, it has to be based on intelligence. And that is what we are working towards. How to ensure that firstly there is a real time exchange of information”.

He said that in many cases, especially narcotics, human trafficking, maritime terrorism, there has to be real time exchange of intelligence.

Admiral Tripathi said that in the past they have taken action based on intelligence. “There are many success stories where in some of the countries we have worked together and have been successful ensuring nefarious activities do not succeed,” said the Chief of Naval Staff.

He said that capacity-building is a continuous process both, for individual countries and also for collective IOR littorals. “We, as a responsible nation, as one of the largest nations here in the entire ocean, obviously take pride in supporting any activities of our partner nations as far as capacity-building is concerned,” Admiral Tripathi.

On the subject of a joint task force to curb illegal activities in IOR, the Admiral said a consensus by all partner nations is required. “All of us have different capabilities. And therefore, what everybody brings on table has to be taken into consideration,” he said.

Admiral Tripathi said that the entire maritime community is grappling with the issue of ‘dark shipping’ and added that in the coming days there will be international provisions to address the issue.

Responding to a question on dark shipping, he said, “We have got Information Fusion Centre in Gurugram which is doing excellent work. The government has recently approved the National Maritime Domain Awareness Project, which will certainly take this initiative to much greater heights.”

“So, we are generally aware in our area of interest as to who is present, what he or she is doing and then we take action. Dark shipping is not only limited to the Indian Ocean Region, it is prevalent across the world. And I think the entire maritime community is grappling with it,” said Tripathi.

According to reports, dark shipping involves vessels deliberately disabling their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders to conceal their location, identity or cargo to evade international sanctions and transport illicit goods.