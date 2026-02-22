Infiltrators will be removed in next 5 years: Amit Shah

PTI

Guwahati

Asserting that if India can be free of Naxals, it can also be free of infiltrators, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the illegal immigrants

would be removed not only from the electoral rolls but also from the country in the next five years. Shah was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the Assam Police 10th Battalion, which, he said, would be constructed on land freed from encroachments by infiltrators.

Attacking Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the Congress leader had once said that infiltrators would be removed, but the “Congress can’t do so as illegal immigrants are

its vote bank”.

“It is not enough to just evict infiltrators from encroached lands, they must also be sent out of

India,” he said.

The Election Commission is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and it is obvious that the infiltrators will be identified, but “Rahul Gandhi is protesting against the exercise, and hurling bomb after bomb but these do not make sounds of even firecrackers”.

Shah also said that Naxalism would be eliminated from the country by the March 31 deadline set by the government.