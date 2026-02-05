Americans in Cuba warned of likely outages

Reuters

Washington

The US embassy in Cuba warned Americans in the country on Tuesday that there was a spike in government-sponsored protests against Washington and that some US citizens were denied entry upon arrival.

It also said American citizens in Cuba should prepare for “significant disruption” from power outages and fuel shortages.

In recent weeks, Washington has moved to block all oil from reaching Cuba, including that from ally Venezuela, pushing up prices for food and transportation and prompting severe fuel shortages and hours of blackouts.

“Take precautions by conserving fuel, water, food and mobile phone charge, and be prepared for significant disruption,” the US embassy noted on its website, saying Cuba’s national electrical grid is increasingly unstable and prolonged power outages are a daily occurrence.

“US citizens in Cuba or planning to travel to Cuba are advised that there have been incidents of US citizens being denied entry upon arrival”.

Emboldened by the US military’s seizure of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid last month that President Donald Trump ordered, the Republican leader has talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.