‘Khola chilli holds health edge over Byadgi’

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji

A recent scientific study has revealed that Goa’s Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Khola chilli possesses higher antioxidant compounds, better stress tolerance and superior phytochemical properties than the widely marketed Byadgi chilli.

The research attributed these advantages to the unique geo-climatic conditions of Canacona’s Khola village and its traditional organic farming practices.

Published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, the study was conducted by Dr Uma Masur, an Associate Professor of Botany at Parvatibai Chowgule College, Margao. Her research paper, ‘Phytochemical analysis of Capsicum annuum L. (Khola chilli) of Goa,’ scientifically evaluated and compared the local chilli with Karnataka’s famous Byadgi chilli, which currently dominates the commercial market.

While locals have long prized the Khola chilli for its brilliant colour and flavour, the study sought to find measurable biochemical differences. Laboratory analysis confirmed that while both varieties contain carbohydrates, alkaloids, and flavonoids, the Khola chilli consistently showed much stronger levels of phenols and flavonoids. These natural compounds are widely associated with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and health benefits.

Quantitative testing further proved the Khola chilli’s strengths. It recorded 85% proline – a compound indicating tolerance to environmental stresses like drought and salinity – compared to Byadgi’s 66%.

The Khola chilli also contained 13% reducing sugar compared to Byadgi’s 9%, suggesting better energy production and carbohydrate metabolism. According to the study, these traits help the Khola chilli adapt well to adverse weather conditions.

The researcher linked these biochemical differences directly to the soil. Data from the national Soil Health Card database revealed that Khola fields have considerably higher nitrogen levels, while Byadgi soils are richer in potassium. The paper noted that Khola’s nitrogen-rich soil is a result of long-standing organic farming practices such as vermicomposting, green manuring and natural microbial activity. This efficient nutrient uptake, combined with the region’s hilly terrain and heavy rainfall, gives the crop its distinctive quality.

To gather these findings, fresh Khola chillies were collected from Khola village and Byadgi samples were bought from a local market. The chillies were dried, pulverised and processed using an ethanol extraction method before undergoing analysis. The researcher also visited Khola village to document local agricultural methods.

Beyond the laboratory data, the study highlights how traditional farming communities preserve the chilli’s unique identity. The crop is largely cultivated by small and marginal farmers using indigenous seeds, with women playing a central role in hand-picking, sun-drying and maintaining quality after the harvest.

Ultimately, the study noted that these organic methods not only preserve the unique chilli but also help prevent soil erosion in the high-rainfall region.