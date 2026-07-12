Spirituality can give clarity to leaders: CM

NT Reporter

Panaji

Stating that spirituality can bring stability and compassion in politics, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday stressed on the need to integrate spirituality, ethical values and a spirit of service in

public life.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of a conference on ‘Politicians on Spirituality in Politics for a Peaceful Society’ at the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Gyan Sarovar campus at Mount Abu in Rajasthan as the chief

guest.

Speaking further, Sawant said that spiritual practices can help leaders develop inner strength, clarity and compassion for balanced decision-making. He also appreciated Brahma Kumaris’ efforts in promoting peace, Rajyoga meditation, value-based living and social harmony.

The Chief Minister also visited Global Hospital and Research Centre of the Brahma Kumaris.

During the visit, the Chief Minister participated in Dhyan (meditation) session, describing the experience as peaceful and spiritually enriching. He further said that the visit offered an opportunity for reflection and inner peace in the serene surroundings of Mount Abu, while appreciating the institution’s focus on spirituality, wellness and holistic healthcare.