Lack of land records hinders crackdown on road encroachments, reveals RTI

Curchorem: Despite the High Court’s directions for action against illegal roadside constructions, the absence of complete land acquisition records has become a major obstacle to implementing the inspection process. This was revealed in an RTI reply obtained by social activist Aditya Dessai.

The Public Works Department (Roads), Quepem, does not have the complete land acquisition plans required to identify encroachments and illegal constructions along major district roads (MDRs) in the Assolda, Xelvona, Xic-Xelvona and Hodar panchayat jurisdictions.

The disclosure raises serious questions about the implementation of the High Court’s directions in the suo motu PIL concerning illegal roadside constructions.

According to the documents, the panchayat wrote to the assistant engineer, PWD (Roads), on April 7, 2025, seeking details of structures identified during the land acquisition process so that illegal constructions falling within the acquired road-widening area could be verified, as directed by the High Court.

In its reply dated April 21, 2025, the PWD informed the panchayat that while some land acquisition awards and plans were available,

a joint inspection involving the panchayat, Survey Department and PWD would be necessary to identify encroachments on acquired land.

Subsequently, the panchayat issued a public notice fixing a joint inspection for May 30, 2025 to examine illegal structures along highways and major district roads within its jurisdiction.

However, documents enclosed with the RTI revealed that the scheduled inspection had to be postponed because the authorities

did not have the proper land acquisition plan required to determine the acquired road boundary and identify commercial establishments or structures falling within it.

The panchayat later informed the Goa State Pollution Control Board that, due to the non-availability of the proper land acquisition plan, the inspection could not proceed and information regarding commercial establishments along the highway and MDRs could not be furnished.

“The documents expose a serious administrative lapse. Transparent access to land acquisition plans is essential to ensure that any action against roadside encroachments is carried out fairly, legally and without ambiguity,” said Dessai.