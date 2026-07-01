Delaying public services akin to harassment: Kamat

Margao: Public Works Department Minister Digambar Kamat on Tuesday said the government will not tolerate delays by government officials that result in injustice to citizens and directed authorities to streamline public service delivery.

Kamat was speaking to reporters after hearing public grievances at the Minister’s Chamber in the South Goa Collectorate.

“Numerous cases have been brought to my attention where panchayat secretaries and other government officials are unduly delaying services, which effectively amounts to harassment of residents. While there may be isolated instances, the government’s main concern is justice. We will not tolerate injustice done by bureaucrats,” Kamat said.

He said he had instructed the Additional Director of Panchayats to streamline procedures and prevent delays by panchayat secretaries.

Referring to one complaint, Kamat said a panchayat secretary had delayed issuing an income certificate to a woman applicant. “Government officials are not at liberty to engage in political manoeuvring. Their fundamental role is to serve the people,” he said.

Replying to a question, Kamat said most of the complaints received during Tuesday’s interaction related to delays in government services. He said he would personally follow up on the cases and that action would be taken against officials found at fault.

He also said that during his visit to the Margao Municipal Council earlier, residents raised the issue of pending trade licence applications.

“I have directed the Administrator of the Margao Municipality to clear all pending applications without delay,” he said.