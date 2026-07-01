NORWAY MAKE HEADWAY

Haaland nets the winner as The Vikings advance to Round of 16 with 2-1 win over Ivory Coast

Erling Haaland struck a late winner as Norway registered their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory, edging past Ivory Coast 2-1 to book a place in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

With extra time looming, Haaland found the decisive breakthrough in the 86th minute after Patrick Berg drew three defenders before squaring the ball to the unmarked striker, who calmly finished for his fifth goal in just three matches at the tournament.

Norway had taken the lead through Antonio Nusa, whose curling effort gave the Europeans the advantage.

Ivory Coast fought back strongly and restored parity in the 74th minute when Arnard Diallo finished from close range after previously denying Norway the chance to extend their lead earlier in the second half.

However, Haaland had the final say, ensuring Norway reached the last 16 for the first time in their history.

The victory also marked Norway’s first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since the 1998 edition, where they famously stunned defending champions Brazil 2-1 in the group stage with two late goals.

Norway will now face five-time world champions Brazil in the round of 16 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, renewing a rivalry that evokes memories of their famous triumph over the South Americans 28 years ago.