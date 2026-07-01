Para-guns shoot down Germany

They upset four-time champions 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw

Paraguay produced the biggest upset of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, shocking four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the round of 32 clash ended 1-1 following extra time in Foxborough.

Julio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead in the 42nd minute, heading home Matias Galarza’s cross after a well-worked move involving Miguel Almiron.

Germany restored parity seven minutes into the second half when Kai Havertz guided Florian Wirtz’s cross past goalkeeper Orlando Gill with a deft header.

The Germans thought they had won the match in extra time when Jonathan Tah headed home from a Nathaniel Brown corner in the 102nd minute. However, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out after Waldemar Anton was adjudged to have fouled Gill in the build-up.

With neither side able to find another breakthrough, the contest went to penalties. Jose Canale converted the decisive sudden-death spot-kick after Gill made two crucial saves to send Paraguay into the round of 16.

Ranked 34th in the FIFA rankings, Paraguay will next face the winners of the match between France and Sweden. Germany, ranked 12th, had entered the knockout stage after scoring 10 goals in the group phase, but failed to break down Paraguay’s resolute defence.