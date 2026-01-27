Law mulled to curb social media use by kids below 16

Panaji : Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte has said the state government is studying the possibility of introducing legislation to curb social media use by children below the age of 16, taking Australia’s recent law as a guiding example.

The minister said rising complaints from parents and growing concerns about children’s wellbeing have pushed the state to examine such a regulatory framework closely.

Speaking to mediapersons, Khaunte said, “We will talk to the Chief Minister, and if possible implement a similar ban on children below 16 for the use of social media; I think in the days to come, before the next Assembly session, maybe we will come with a statement.”

He highlighted that social media platforms have substantially encroached into children’s daily routines, leaving youngsters “stuck to mobiles” even during meals, study time and family interactions.

He argued this continuous online engagement often disrupts attention, hampers educational focus and diminishes real-world social interaction.

“The personal space of children is largely occupied by social media, affecting their mental and social development,” he said, underlining the need for effective safeguards.

Khaunte made clear that the move is intended to protect children rather than restrict freedom, and that extensive consultations with parents, educators and legal experts will inform any final policy decision.