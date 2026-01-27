96 people killed in self accidents in Goa last year

157 bikers lost their lives

Amresh Parab

Panaji : Ninety-six people were killed in ‘single vehicle crashes’ or self accidents in Goa last year, while 174 lost their lives in multi-vehicle collisions, police records have said.

A total of 470 vehicles were involved in 259 fatal accidents claiming the lives of 270 people in 2025. Of the 470 vehicles, 274 were two-wheelers, 147 were four-wheelers, while 49 vehicles were six-wheelers and above.

In total, 2,370 road accidents occurred in 2025 out of which 1,445 did not cause injuries. Among the fatalities, 157 two-wheeler riders lost their lives, which accounted for over 58 per cent road accident deaths.

According to the police, whenever any road accident is registered, Form A in prescribed format, as per the Implementation of Goa Causes and Analysis of Motor Vehicle Accident and Wayside Amenities on Highways Scheme 2021, is submitted to the Public Works Department by the in-charge of the police station for site inspection and taking further necessary action.

A total of 43 road accident spots – 13 accident prone zones and 30 black spots – were identified in 2024, and there were suggestions for road improvements, the police said, adding that 22 such spots are in North Goa while 21 spots are in South Goa.

The police said that whenever any suggestions for road improvements are received from people, NGOs and departments, the same are forwarded to departments concerned for taking remedial measures to prevent road accidents.

Wherever traffic staff are required to be deputed for regulation/enforcement, then they are deployed at such locations, the police said.

Listing various measures taken by the traffic police to prevent road accidents, a senior police officer said strict enforcement of traffic laws is carried out. Special drives are also organised.