Man loses over Rs 10L to fake traffic challan scam

Panaji : Online frauds continue to bleed Goans as a 71-year-old businessman from South Goa lost over Rs 10 lakh to a fake traffic challan scam.

The police said that scam is referred to as APK (Android Package Kit) fraud, where scammers send malicious APK files, through WhatsApp or other means disguising it as the legitimate documents or updates.

“If installed on the phone, it can transfer the phone’s control to fraudsters, leading to the theft of banking credentials and financial losses,” a senior police officer explained.

The businessman had received a message on WhatsApp on May 4, this year from a mobile number stating ‘traffic violation fine’. Believing the message to be related to an RTO challan, the complainant clicked on the link/file provided in the message to check the details. However, a malicious APK file got installed on the phone, which the complainant realised only after Rs 10,05,086 were transferred through multiple transactions between May 14 to May 17.

The police said that after multiple withdrawals, the complainant discovered that the malicious APK file was installed on the device through the WhatsApp message and immediately deleted it.

The cybercrime police station, Ribandar, registered an FIR against unknown persons, based on the complaint.

It may be noted that a year ago, the police issued an advisory alerting citizens on fake traffic challans wherein fraudsters are using police/RTO logos and photos in the messages sent through WhatsApp to deceive gullible people.

“Scammers are sending fake traffic challan via WhatsApp using police logos/photo. Don’t click any links or share details or download any APK file. Verify challan only on https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in”, the police said, adding that citizens can also report such incidents at 1930 or http://cybercrime.gov.in