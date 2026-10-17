Margao AYUSH Hospital to open within a month: CM

NT Reporter

Margao

South Goa’s integrated AYUSH Hospital in Margao is set to be commissioned in a month’s time, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who on Friday inspected the facility along with Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and doctors.

Speaking to media persons, Sawant said, “We are trying our best to start this facility as soon as possible. District AYUSH hospitals have been built here in Margao and the other in Sankhali, and they will have one of the best panchakarma facilities with all the procedures. They will be inaugurated soon.” The Chief Minister said the government is trying its best to get the technical staff and doctors.

Located on the Goa TB hospital premises at Monte Hill, the 50-bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital in South Goa is expected to feature a casualty and diagnostics ward, along with laboratories and rooms for ultrasound and X-ray procedures.

The facility will also include an audiometry and optometry room, an operation theatre, a labour room, recovery and ICU rooms, separate wards for male and female patients, panchkarma rooms, accommodation for rehabilitation therapies including yoga, and an administrative block.