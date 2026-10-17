MPA scraps 30-yr Baina beach lease proposal

NT Reporter

Vasco

The Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) has withdrawn its tender for leasing approximately one kilometre of the Baina beach for water sports activities for a period of 30 years with immediate effect.

The withdrawal was announced through a corrigendum issued by the MPA Engineering Civil Department on

October 16.

The tender, issued under Expression of Interest No. CE/54/2026, proposed leasing the stretch of Baina beach for water sports activities through an e-tender-cum-e-auction process. The corrigendum, signed by the Superintending Engineer (Estate), confirms withdrawal of the proposal.

The decision brings the proposed long-term leasing process to a halt. However, the corrigendum does not specify the reasons for withdrawal of the tender or indicate whether a fresh tender will be issued in the future.

It may be noted that the MPA’s proposal faced strong opposition and threats of protest. South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes and fishermen’s leader Olencio Simoes had opposed the proposal, with Simoes saying fishermen from across Goa would march to MPA if it proceeded with the plan.

Accusing the MPA of harassing the local residents, Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar had warned the port authority against testing his patience. He said he had intervened to protect fishermen and residents from demolition notices and opposed additional fees imposed on water sports operators and shack owners.

Fernandes had said the Congress would oppose any move to privatise Goa’s beaches. He argued that the coastline belonged to the people and should not be handed over to private interests at the cost of public rights. Congress leaders raised concerns about public access to the beach, the rights of traditional fishing communities and the long-term control of coastal areas.

The MPA proposal had brought the issue of the port authority’s jurisdiction over stretches of Goa’s coastline back into focus. The port authority’s control over coastal areas has been a subject of contention.