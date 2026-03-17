Minister announces temporary halt to Mirabag bandhara project

NT Reporter

Panaji

Work on the Mirabag bandhara project in Sanvordem will remain halted for the next four to five months, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Budget session of the state legislative assembly, Shirodkar said the Water Resources Department (WRD) has decided to temporarily halt the ongoing work following concerns raised by residents of Mirabag and nearby areas.

“As the people wanted work on the bandhara project to be stopped, we have decided to halt it for the next four to five months. Now the people should be happy,” Shirodkar said. He further said that he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant before taking a final decision on the project.

The Mirabag bandhara project has been a subject of protests by villagers, who fear that the construction could affect the nearby houses, agricultural fields and the natural flow of water in the area. Several local groups have demanded that the government conduct a detailed study and hold wider consultations before continuing with the work.

According to the villagers, if the project becomes a reality, it will affect nearly 500 houses apart from temples and other religious sites. Officials of WRD held a presentation for the locals on March 14. However, the villagers stuck to their demand that the project should be scrapped and alleged that the government was providing “misleading information” during the presentation.

The protesters have demanded a written assurance from the government to scrap the project failing which they have threatened to intensify their stir.