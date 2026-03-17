Quick cash luring Goan youngsters into drug trade, says CM Sawant

NT Reporter

Panaji

Even as 30% of the accused arrested by Goa police in drug-related cases in the last five years have been residents of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that economic motive and the lure of quick financial gain have been identified as the primary reasons for locals venturing into narcotics trade in

the state.

Sawant, who holds the Home portfolio, also said that peer influence and social exposure associated with existing drug networks, particularly among the youth in tourist and nightlife areas, are among the key factors identified based on intelligence inputs, investigation records and interaction with the apprehended accused persons.

In a written reply to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, Sawant said, “Goa police has strengthened surveillance, intensified intelligence collection, enhanced community policing and coordinated with social welfare and educational institutions for preventive and rehabilitative measures to address the underlying

causes.”

Sawant said that police personnel continue to monitor trends and undertake proactive enforcement and awareness initiatives to prevent the involvement of locals in drug trafficking.

Stating that there is no evidence of increased drug trade in the state, Sawant said that the seizure of drugs though has increased due to greater inter-agency coordination and effective intelligence.

“The teams of district police, Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) are always in the field throughout the state, conducting raids after receiving specific information, and cases are booked as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1985,” he said in the written reply.

Listing out the various proactive measures taken by Goa police, Sawant said that day and night police patrolling is maintained by the staff of police stations in their respective police station jurisdictions. Integrated nakabandi has been devised at specific points and police officers including personnel from the districts and units are deployed for checking, Sawant said.

He said that bar/restaurants and shacks in the coastal areas are subjected to surprise checks, and patrolling is maintained through beat staff, PCR vehicles and motorcycles at places that see high tourist footfall. “Goa police has been endeavouring to educate youth, students and the general public regarding the ill-effects of drugs and keep them away from drug addiction and drug trade,” said Sawant. “More emphasis is laid on delivering lectures to school and college students,” he said.