State earns over Rs 1,749 cr from casinos in last 5 years

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa government has collected over Rs 1,749 crore as revenue from the onshore and the offshore casinos operating in the state in the last five years from April 2021 to February 2026, according to data tabled in the state legislative assembly on Monday.

In a reply provided in the House, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the Home portfolio, said that the government has received additional revenue of Rs 27.24 crore from the offshore casinos in the form of mooring and jetty charges and other levied fees during the same period.

According to the reply, the total revenue collected from the casino licence holders in the last five years is Rs 1,749.32 crore. The government earned Rs 186.35 crore in the accounting year 2021-22, while it collected Rs 353.78 crore in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, the state government earned revenue of Rs 603.76 crore from the casino operators, while it collected Rs 461.71 crore in 2024-25. The government collected revenue of Rs 143.70 crore from the casino operators from April 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

As per the reply tabled in the House, the government has issued 23 casino licences under the Goa Public Gambling Act, 1976, of which 17 are for onshore casinos and six for offshore casinos.

A total of six vessels are presently undertaking casino operations on Goan rivers and backwaters for which the no-objection certificates and permissions have been granted by the Captain of Ports Department. No offshore casino vessel is operating without a valid permission, states the reply.