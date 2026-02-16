MMC to crack down on revenue leakages

Mapusa: In a bid to curb revenue leakages, Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) has decided to undertake a detailed survey of rented premises, trade licences, mobile towers, wedding halls and other event-related establishments within its jurisdiction.

Sources said that a survey conducted by the Goa State Urban Development Agency brought the revenue losses to the notice of the municipality.

“It has been observed that there are revenue leakages due to which MMC is facing losses, so we have formed four teams of MMC staff who are assigned a task to undertake a survey, and we appeal to all residents to cooperate in the survey,” said a senior MMC officer.

MMC will conduct a comprehensive door-to-door survey to verify whether flats and houses are being rented out, as one month’s rent is required to be paid to MMC under the Goa Municipalities Act.

Sources said another significant revenue loss stems from commercial establishments operating without valid trade licences. Several kiosks and other businesses are allegedly functioning without proper licences within municipal limits. These establishments will also be covered under the survey.

MMC has formed four teams comprising six staff members tasked with conducting daily ward-wise surveys. Officials will collect details pertaining to rented houses, flats and offices, verify trade licences, and gather information regarding mobile towers, wedding halls and other event premises.

He added that staff will also inspect tourism-related establishments such as hotels, restaurants and homestays to ensure they have CCTV surveillance and valid permissions.