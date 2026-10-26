Modi’s Mann Ki Baat episodes to be published in Marathi, Konkani: Sawant

Bicholim: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme would be published in book form in Marathi and Konkani to make them accessible to all sections of society.

“The monthly programme, which began in 2014, have been an inspiration to citizens. Every parent should listen to the programme and encourage their children to do the same,” said Sawant addressing a gathering at Deendayal Hall in Bicholim.

Sawant said the books in Marathi and Konkani would allow Goans to benefit from the programme’s content. “Modi has outlined the development achieved by the government and addressed young people through the programme,” he said.

Those present included BJP Goa desk in-charge Bharati Pawar, MP Sadanand Shet Tanawade, Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Dr Kaustubh Patnekar and former speaker

Rajesh Patnekar. Shetye said Mann Ki Baat was played at all polling stations in the Bicholim constituency.