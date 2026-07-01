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AI traffic management rollout put off to July 15

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Panaji: The rollout of artificial intelligence-based traffic enforcement cameras at 26 strategic locations in Goa has been rescheduled, with the new operational deadline now set for July 15 instead of the initial July 1 launch.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho announced that a final decision regarding the specifics of the rollout will be finalised at a crucial meeting scheduled for July 6.

Explaining the rationale behind the delay, Godinho said the government wants to prioritise public awareness over immediate penalties.

Preferring a gradual rollout  to avoid public backlash, the minister  said, “I want to do it gradually. I don’t want anything to be done fast and force it on our citizens.”

He stressed that the AI cameras are intended to compel motorists to slow down on highways and strictly adhere to traffic regulations.

While the initial phase focuses on major cities and high-risk zones, the ultimate goal is state-wide coverage. The minister argued that in a modern global context, comprehensive CCTV and AI monitoring are essential for both road discipline and broader crime prevention.

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