Moira river desilting proposed to ease boat movement, flooding

Panaji: To facilitate boat movement along a 2.1-km stretch of a tributary of the River Mapusa at Moira and to improve the flow of monsoon runoff to reduce flooding of adjoining paddy fields, the Captain of Ports (CoP) Department has proposed a desilting project.

It has invited bids to prepare a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment (REIA) for the project.

The department has invited offers from reputed and experienced firms, contractors and consultants specialising in similar environmental assessment assignments.

The tender has been floated under a two-bid system, comprising technical and financial bids. The consultancy assignment will be undertaken exclusively on a “no cure, no payment” basis.

“The problem is that fishing boats get stuck. There are also problems of flooding and water entering the paddy fields. Dredging is required to ensure smooth flow of water. The Moira panchayat had given a representation, which was referred to us. An EIA is being done and, for that, the tender has been floated,” said a senior CoP official.

The official said that the tender is for preparation of the environmental assessment report and does not constitute a tender for executing the proposed dredging or desilting work. Any subsequent implementation will be subject to the required government approvals and a separate procurement process.

“Later, there will be a proper tender to carry out the dredging work. However, that too will be subject to government approval,” the official said.

The REIA study is expected to assess the likely environmental effects of removing accumulated silt from the tributary, including its implications

for the waterway, surrounding agricultural land and local aquatic and ecological conditions. It will also provide recommendations and mitigation measures, if required, before the proposed desilting work is taken up.