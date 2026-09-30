Salaulim irrigation project set for Rs 741cr overhaul

Centre approves funding for reservoir, subject to state water reforms

Panaji: The state’s Salaulim Irrigation Project, Sanguem, is set for an overhaul after the Ministry of Jal Shakti identified it for extension, renovation and modernisation (ERM) at a cost of Rs 741.77 crore.

The redevelopment aims to increase the area under irrigation of the Salaulim project and will use digital tools such as SCADA, IoT sensors and satellite data. The Ministry has said that the ERM will be carried out only if the state government agrees to water reforms.

The project will be implemented by the Water Resources Department (WRD) under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)-Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) of the central ministry.

The future water-sector reforms include implementing micro-irrigation in at least 10 per cent of the command area or enacting participatory irrigation management (PIM) through active water users associations (WUAs) by WRD.

The ERM aims to bridge the gap between potential created and utilised by replacing the traditional open canal system with underground piped networks and increasing efficiency through drip and sprinkler systems using technology. The funding for the project will be 60 per cent from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state.

The WRD has floated the request for proposal (RFP) for appointment of a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the ERM.

The RFP states that the Salaulim Irrigation Project is a major irrigation project of Goa, with a dam, spillway, canal system and command area serving irrigation and water supply functions. The proposed project must not only increase the irrigated area but also restore and stabilise the existing irrigation.

Water supply from Salaulim dam caters to raw water supply for irrigation, PWD drinking water, and industrial and commercial demands across most of South Goa.

The last date for submission of the bid is October 6.