18-year-old held for rape of 10-year-old

Vasco: Mormugao police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at his house on Monday night.

Mormugao DySP and SP Gurudas Kadam said the accused and the girl are distant relatives and that their families live close to each other.

The incident, police said, occurred after the family of the accused visited the victim’s family. During the visit, the families decided to have dinner together. The accused’s family said food had already been prepared at their house, following which it was decided to bring the cooked food over to the victim’s house and the accused was sent to bring it.

The Class V student, who knew the accused well, followed him to his house. Police alleged that the accused took advantage of the fact that nobody else was present and sexually assaulted the girl.

When the girl did not return for some time, her family went looking for her.

They found her crying, following which she allegedly narrated the incident to them. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Mormugao police have registered a case. Further investigation is under way.