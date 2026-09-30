Goa police plan mobile app to track rented cars, bikes

Amresh Parab

Panaji: To boost crime prevention and public safety, the Goa police department has proposed introducing a real-time mobile application to record the details of individuals renting cars or bikes across the state.

The police department informed transport officials that the existing Goa police app could also be adapted for this purpose.

Under the proposed system, rent-a-car and rent-a-bike operators will be required to upload verification documents, including Aadhaar cards and driving licences, of customers availing their services. A senior police officer said that the authenticity of these documents could be easily verified by police, adding that the initiative would have a far-reaching impact on public safety and crime prevention.

The Goa police mooted the idea during a coordination meeting with the transport department, chaired by Director General of Police Alok Kumar at the police headquarters on Monday.

Police sources told The Navhind Times that the app was deemed necessary following incidents where rented vehicles were stolen or allegedly used to commit crimes such as thefts and chain snatchings. Subsequent investigations revealed that suspects had submitted fake documents to operators, thereby delaying police probe.

Beyond the rental app, the coordination meeting focussed on reviewing road safety measures, addressing traffic challenges and strengthening the enforcement of traffic laws.

Police discussed obtaining GPS data from public transport vehicles to assist in investigations and outlined measures to curb drunk driving, including increasing checks on drivers of public transport.