Power bill issues likely to be resolved by Oct, says Dhavalikar

Panaji: Power Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on

Tuesday said the electricity department had sought three months to streamline the power transmission system and he expected the related issues to be resolved by October.

He was responding to rising complaints over continued high electricity bills among power consumers across Goa.

“If consumers continue to face problems with high bills after October, the department will look into them,” said Dhavalikar,

reiterating that refunds due to consumers would be adjusted against their electricity bills.

He said discrepancies related to sanctioned load in several cases had now been addressed and it would take another three months to complete the related adjustments.

Dhavalikar also said his party’s survey in Ponda revealed allegations of threats, intimidation and demands for commissions for various works.

He said municipal work in Ponda is often delayed, forcing people to make repeated visits to the municipality. He also said people wanted such practices, allegedly involving some party workers, to stop.

It was also informed that the MGP is conducting another survey across 12 constituencies, including Sankhali, Bicholim and Priol, with its results expected after Ganesh Chaturthi.

“We will follow the alliance dharma and move ahead accordingly,” Dhavalikar said.