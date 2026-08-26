Rajasthan HC bans junk foodin school canteens, near gates

PTI

Jodhpur

The Rajasthan High Court has banned the sale of carbonated drinks, chips and other junk food in school canteens and within 50 metres of school gates as it issued a slew of directions on balanced food and nutrition besides expressing concern over paper leaks, excessive screen time and inadequate infrastructure in rural schools.

Taking suo motu cognisance of “systemic deficiencies” in foundational institutions meant to nurture Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, a Jodhpur bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand directed every school to constitute a food safety and nutrition committee, display menu boards in canteens carrying information on calorie count, ingredients and nutritional value, and ensure that mid-day meals conform to

balanced-diet guidelines.

The court on Monday issued notices to the Union Education and Human Resource Secretary, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education), Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. They have been directed to respond within eight weeks.

“This court is deeply concerned that where on the one hand, the nation prepares ‘Gen Z’, ‘Gen Alpha’ and ‘Gen Beta’ to lead India in 2047 (100 years of independence of our Nation) and beyond, on the other hand, the foundational institutions meant to nurture them, particularly the government schools in rural and village areas continue to suffer from systemic deficiencies,” the court said in the order.

It said students currently studying in schools, colleges and universities across the nation and the state, especially in government schools situated in urban or rural and village areas, where they study in primary, upper-primary and secondary schools belong to the ‘Generation Alpha’; the newly-born babies, i.e. ‘Generation Beta’, who are supposed to get admission in nursery and primary schools soon; and the students studying in colleges and universities belong to the ‘Generation Z’.

“In short, these three generations are the ones who are going to be leading the nation in coming future,” the order said.

The court banned the sale of high-fat, high-sugar and high-salt (HFSS) food items in school canteens and within 50 metres of school gates. The prohibited items include carbonated drinks, chips, trans-fat-containing bakery products and other junk food.

The court directed every school to constitute a food safety and nutrition committee within four weeks, comprising teachers, parents and student representatives. Details of the committees are to be uploaded on the education department’s website.

Within eight weeks, school canteens will also have to display menu boards carrying information on the calorie count, ingredients and nutritional value of food items, besides implementing a traffic-light labelling system.

The state government has been asked to file an affidavit within six weeks detailing steps taken to implement the 2020 regulations on safe and balanced food in government, aided and private schools.

The court further directed that mid-day meals and other nutrition schemes conform to FSSAI’s balanced-diet guidelines. A dedicated portal and helpline are also to be established for complaints regarding violations of food-safety norms.

The bench expressed concern over increasing mobile screen time among children and the excessive dependence on technology. While recognising that AI and digital learning are essential for preparing students for global competition, it cautioned that technology should not replace fundamental learning skills.

It stressed the need to preserve handwriting, book reading, note-making, independent thinking and written examinations, maintaining a balance between digital education and traditional methods of learning.

The bench also expressed concern over repeated paper leaks, observing that they adversely affect students’ mental health and academic schedules and undermine public confidence in the examination system. It called for a foolproof mechanism to prevent paper leaks.