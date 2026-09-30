GFA suspends 13 players, team official over match-fixing

Integrity report reveals failure to report approaches

Panaji: Nearly nine months after the match-fixing case was taken up, Goa Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday announced disciplinary action against 13 players and a former team official, who also happens to be a police constable, suspending them from all football activities pending further investigation.

The Navhind Times was the first to report the incident on October 25, 2025.

The decision follows a 250-page report submitted by GFA Integrity Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh T Chodankar, with the Association saying all those suspended were found to have violated Clause 22.3 by failing to report approaches related to match-fixing.

“Everyone is guilty of Clause 22.3, which is not informing. For that, everyone is guilty,” GFA president Caitano Fernandes said.

The suspended players are Rohan Krishna Pednekar, Akash Amrut Kudnekar, Akash Sanadi, Bhaskar Jalmi, Krishnanath Shirodkar, Vinayak Rane, Chaitan Dabholkar, Sachidanand Satelkar, Aman Govekar, Minesh Kunkolkar, Satish Kankonkar, Suraj Hadkonkar and Ronaldo Oliveira. Mouzzan Shaikh, a former team official, has also been suspended from all football activities.

“We are suspending these people from all kinds of football activities. They cannot even enter the ground where football is being played from today onwards,” the GFA president said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The GFA will submit Chodankar’s Integrity Report and supporting evidence to the Crime Branch for further investigation. The GFA said the exact number of matches involved and the money exchanged could only be established through checks of call records and bank accounts.

The suspension will remain in force until the Integrity and Ethics Committee and Crime Branch proceedings are completed. “Till this Integrity, Ethics Committee, Crime Branch report is out, till that time they will remain suspended,” Fernandes said.

The case came to light after Chapora Yuvak Sangh president Pravin Dabholkar reported the matter to GFA.

Fernandes thanked Dabholkar for coming forward and said the Association had acted immediately on the complaint.

The GFA said a police complaint would be filed to investigate the wider match-fixing network, with the suspended players and the former official remaining barred from football activities until the ongoing investigations are completed.