FeaturedNational News

4 CISF personnel shot dead by colleague at J&K power plant

nt
nt

Assistant commandant among deceased four

Jammu: Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Sewa-III hydroelectric power project located at Mashka village in Basohli, near the border with Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

According to preliminary information, the accused, Head Constable Abhidesh Kumar, allegedly resorted to firing from his service rifle following an argument with some of his colleagues.

Four CISF personnel sustained critical injuries in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries at nearby NHPC hospital, the officials said, adding the deceased were identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar.

Following the firing, the accused was overpowered by his colleagues and subsequently arrested. The service weapon used in the incident was also seized as part of the investigation, they said.

The officials said senior CISF and police officers rushed to the scene and the exact circumstances that led to the argument and the subsequent firing are being ascertained.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article GFA suspends 13 players, team official over match-fixing

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -

You Might Also Like