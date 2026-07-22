Morjim advocate attack: Court rejects bail pleas of father, son

Pernem: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Deelip alias Loshan Morje (55) and his son, Dhruva (30), who are accused of assaulting an advocate and his client at Tembwada, Morjim.

The order comes after police invoked Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder, based on fresh evidence collected during the investigation.

According to the prosecution, CCTV footage reviewed during the investigation depicts the assault as deliberate and aggressive.

Investigators said the accused allegedly outnumbered the victims and repeatedly targeted vital parts of their bodies. Following the review of the footage, police added the charge of attempt to murder, making the offence exclusively triable by a sessions court.

During the bail hearing, counsel for the accused argued that the injuries sustained by the complainant resulted from a road accident and produced a video clip in support of the claim.

The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the video was incomplete and that the complainant had alleged he was forced to make statements in the recording while under threat.

Rejecting the defence’s arguments, JMFC Shabnam Pratap Nagvekar said the allegations were serious and that custodial interrogation of the accused remained necessary for the ongoing investigation.

“Considering the facts and circumstances, it would not be appropriate to release the accused at this stage,” the court said while dismissing the bail applications of both accused.