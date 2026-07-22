Porvorim, Colva tourism projects sanctioned Rs 44 cr in ’24

NT Reporter

Panaji

Two tourism projects that are yet to be completed — the Porvorim Creek Experience Project and the Colva Beach Experience Project — were sanctioned Rs 24 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively, in August 2024, the Union Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the projects received funding under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme during 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The Porvorim Creek Experience Project aims to upgrade the state’s inland waterways by linking Torda Lake, Pomburpa Spring and Malim Jetty. The project includes the development of walkways and food courts and forms part of the state government’s plan to promote tourism beyond the beaches. The Colva Beach Experience Project aims to improve infrastructure at the beach and transform it into an iconic tourist destination. Both projects are being implemented by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC).

According to the ministry, Goa’s two Swadesh Darshan projects are among 117 tourism infrastructure projects across the country worth Rs 5,756.6 crore.

The ministry said Goa has been sanctioned Rs 9.8 crore under the Challenge-Based Destination Development Scheme for eco-tourism in Mayem village.

Under the PRASHAD scheme for spiritual tourism, Goa has received Rs 16.5 crore for the development of the Basilica of Bom Jesus.

Similarly, under the

Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, the state has been sanctioned Rs 97.5 crore for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum at Ponda and Rs 90.7 crore

for the Porvorim Town Square project.