‘Pvt investment essential for Vasco’s growth, KTC project will create jobs’

NT Reporter

Vasco

Vasco BJP MLA Krishna Salkar said private investment is essential for the long-term growth of the town. He also said that the proposed redevelopment of the KTC bus stand could bring investment and employment opportunities to Vasco.

Salkar was speaking in Panaji after attending a presentation on the proposed redevelopment project on Tuesday along with councillors of the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC). Under the proposal, the private player would redevelop the existing KTC bus stand and construct commercial infrastructure, including a five-star hotel and other facilities as part of an integrated development.

“Vasco had remained neglected in terms of major investments and

tourism-related infrastructure for several years. While development had taken place in areas such as Sancoale and Chicalim,

Vasco has not witnessed similar large-scale projects capable of generating employment and economic activity,” said Salkar.

He said Vasco needed modern infrastructure and hospitality facilities to attract tourists, investors and businesses. “The proposed five-star hotel and commercial development could bring investment, create employment and generate economic activity,” said Salkar.

He said previous attempts to redevelop the bus stand through government funding had not materialised, while the scale of the proposed project required substantial financial resources.

Salkar said the proposed model would leverage private investment to develop a modern transport hub, with the commercial component helping make the redevelopment financially viable.

The bus stand redevelopment proposal has faced opposition from the Congress and some MMC councillors, who have questioned the involvement of a private developer. They also alleged that councillors were not provided adequate information about the project.

“The presentation was aimed at ensuring that councillors understood the project’s concept, design and expected benefits. Details were explained to address concerns surrounding the proposal,”

said Salkar.