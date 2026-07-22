With 56% posts vacant, Vasco traffic cell stretched amid flyover works

Ruvina Khan

Vasco

The Vasco Traffic Cell is functioning with 42 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 74, leaving a shortage of 32 officers

and staff at a time when traffic congestion has increased due to the ongoing Dabolim-Verna flyover

construction.

Official data available with The Navhind Times shows that the shortage is most acute at the constabulary level, with only 17 police constables in position against the sanctioned strength of 40, leaving a deficit of 23.

The cell has three police sub-inspectors against six sanctioned posts, while four assistant sub-inspectors are in position against seven sanctioned posts. Among head constables, 17 are available against the sanctioned 20. The post of police inspector is filled.

The Vasco Traffic Cell is responsible for managing traffic across the entire Mormugao taluka, including Vasco town, Dabolim, Chicalim, Sancoale, Cortalim, Velsao, the Mormugao Port area, roads leading to Goa International Airport, major state and national highways, industrial areas, educational institutions and commercial centres.

Traffic personnel are required to regulate peak-hour traffic, attend accident scenes, manage VIP movements, monitor school zones, control festival crowds and enforce traffic regulations across

the taluka.

The pressure has increased with the ongoing construction of the elevated corridor between Dabolim and Verna.

Diversions and narrowed roads at several locations have altered traffic patterns, requiring manual regulation, particularly during office hours when commuters, airport-bound passengers, industrial workers, school buses

and heavy vehicles converge on the roads. Junctions near Vishal Mega Mart, Vales Junction and MES College have emerged as major bottlenecks due to construction-related diversions. During peak hours, vehicles queue from multiple directions.

Local residents and commuters have demanded permanent deployment of traffic personnel at these intersections until the flyover work is completed.

Sources said the shortage has resulted in existing personnel handling multiple responsibilities. Officers are sometimes required to leave one junction to attend an accident or emergency, leaving busy intersections unattended. Traffic regulation, enforcement drives and accident response also compete for the available manpower.

Road safety experts said AI-enabled surveillance cameras could assist in monitoring traffic violations but could not replace traffic personnel at congested intersections.